Sophgo SG2380 RISC-V SoC To Now Support Up To 96GB RAM, Additional PCIe & 25 GbE
Rather than only supporting up to 64GB of RAM, the SG2380 is said to now be able to handle up to 96GB of RAM. Additionally, the memory is now using a 192-bit interface. The SG2380 has also been upgraded with an additional PCIe x16 lanes, and up to 25 Gbps Ethernet is now possible.
Milk-V has shared the upgraded Sophgo SG2380 SoC spec sheet.
Milk-V proclaimed on Twitter / X that this SoC "a RISC-V beast!", well, assuming it doesn't run into any SiFive issues or availability issues.
Quite interesting specs and hopefully it all pans out in 2024. Meanwhile we're also still waiting on getting our hands on the Milk-V Pioneer 64-core mATX board.