Linux Patches Updated For 64-Core RISC-V Milk-V Pioneer mATX Board
The Milk-V Pioneer is built around the Sophon SG2042 SoC with 64 RISC-V CPU cores that clock up to 2.0GHz while having a shared 64MB L3 cache and the SoC supports quad-channel DDR4-3200 memory. The Sophon SG2042 has a 120 Watt TDP and can also provide for two PCIe Gen 4 x16 slots.
The Milk-V Pioneer board has four DDR4 memory slots, dual M.2 slots, three PCIe x16 slots using x8 lanes, five SATA ports, eight USB 3.2 ports, dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports, and is sized for micro-ATX enclosures and works with a conventional 24-pin ATX power supply. Overall, the Milk-V Pioneer is an incredibly interesting RISC-V development board that is currently working its way to market.
Milk-V has been working on support with Ubuntu, Arch Linux, Deepin, Gentoo, Debian, and Fedora. They've been working to get the Linux kernel support for this board upstreamed that remains a work-in-progress. Yesterday the v4 patches were published that enable the basic driver support and is enough to get the kernel booted to a basic console at this stage. Once the code is upstreamed it should work well with RISC-V Linux distributions given that UEFI is used by the Milk-V Pioneer.
Those wanting to learn more about the Milk-V Pioneer can do so via milkv.io. The Milk-V Pioneer board along with a heatsink currently is set to retail for $1499 USD. Pre-orders are expected to begin shipping in December. No word yet on any review sample for Linux testing and benchmarking at Phoronix.
Separately, patches were also recently posted for the $9 Milk-V Duo RISC-V board that is working its way to the mainline kernel as well.