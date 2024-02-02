SDL 2.30 Released With New API Additions For Steam Use

2 February 2024
While all major feature development for the Simple DirectMedia Layer "SDL" is currently focused on SDL 3.0 for this library commonly used by cross-platform games for various hardware/software abstractions, SDL 2.30 released on Thursday as a new point release in the SDL2 series.

SDL 2.30 doesn't contain any of the shiny new features of SDL 3.0 but is about delivering bug fixes as well as a few new features. SDL 2.30 adds support for 2 bits-per-pixel indexed surface formats. There are also some additions being made in the name of Steam: a new function for getting the Steam API handle of a controller where available and a SDL controller event when the Steam API handle changes for a controller.

SDL 2.30 also adds the "SDL_LOGGING" environment variable for controlling the default log output location. Plus there are some macOS hints added while Xbox use gains the function SDL_GDKGetDefaultUser() for getting the default user from the Xbox Game Development Kit (GDK).

Downloads and more details on the SDK 2.30 release via GitHub.
