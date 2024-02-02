Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
SDL 2.30 Released With New API Additions For Steam Use
SDL 2.30 doesn't contain any of the shiny new features of SDL 3.0 but is about delivering bug fixes as well as a few new features. SDL 2.30 adds support for 2 bits-per-pixel indexed surface formats. There are also some additions being made in the name of Steam: a new function for getting the Steam API handle of a controller where available and a SDL controller event when the Steam API handle changes for a controller.
SDL 2.30 also adds the "SDL_LOGGING" environment variable for controlling the default log output location. Plus there are some macOS hints added while Xbox use gains the function SDL_GDKGetDefaultUser() for getting the default user from the Xbox Game Development Kit (GDK).
Downloads and more details on the SDK 2.30 release via GitHub.