Rust v10 Patches Posted Ahead Of Expected Merging With Linux 6.1
Miguel Ojeda who has led the work on the Rust programming language infrastructure support for the Linux kernel today posted the tenth version of these patches. It is these Rust v10 patches that are expected to be mainlined as soon as next week for the Linux 6.1 kernel merge window.
The Rust v10 support for the Linux kernel consists of 27 patches and amounting to 12.5k lines of new code. These patches include adding a number of Rust creates for the kernel development, various C helpers, and the other integration infrastructure. There is also some initial Rust example/sample code for in-kernel usage and enabling of Rust support for x86/x86_64 kernel builds.
This is a smaller Rust patch series compared to earlier and intended for easier upstreaming. Once this work has been mainlined, enabling Rust support for more kernel subsystems and early Rust drivers can then go ahead and through their processes for mainlining.
Linus Torvalds has indicated he wants to merge the initial Rust code for Linux 6.1 with that merge window opening up next week or the week after - depending upon how the final days of Linux 6.0 development plays out.
Today's Rust v10 patches also do indicate this is likely the last version of these patches prior to that mainlining that there are only minimal/trivial changes over the former v9 patches and this v10 is "intended for v6.1...Most of the code has been around in linux-next for some months now. In particular, v9 has been 7 weeks there."
The current Rust for the Linux kernel support is attributed as:
The Rust support is still to be considered experimental. However, support is good enough that kernel developers can start working on the Rust abstractions for subsystems and write drivers and other modules.
Barring any last minute surprises, this initial and optional Rust support will premiere with Linux 6.1.
