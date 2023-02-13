More Rust Code Readied For Linux 6.3 - Closer To Having Rust Drivers Upstreamed

13 February 2023
While initial Rust code was merged for Linux 6.1, it's not yet used by any kernel drivers or functionality for end-users and the integration and other abstractions for Rust are still being established. With the upcoming Linux 6.3 cycle, more of that Rust groundwork is set to be merged and nearing the point of Rust-written kernel modules/drivers will be able to be upstreamed.

There still is another week to go until the Linux 6.2 stable release and in turn the start of the Linux 6.3 merge window. Rust for Linux maintainer Miguel Ojeda is ready though with the v6.3 updates and submitted them as an early pull request for this next kernel version.

In the pull request Miguel Ojeda commented, "more core additions, getting closer to a point where the first Rust modules can be upstreamed."

The Rust code with Linux 6.3 includes new Arc, ArcBorrow, and UniqueArc types. There is also new ForeignOwnable and ScopeGuard types, a rework of the "alloc" crate to remove the borrow module, and other changes. It's just more low-level changes to ready the Rust infrastructure in the kernel for actual developer use.

We'll see if the first Rust modules/drivers end up being ready for the Linux 6.4 kernel cycle in the spring.
