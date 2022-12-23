Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
Rust-GPU 0.4 Released To Provide "First Class" GPU Graphics & Compute Shaders With Rust
Rust-GPU continues to be focused on Rust programming language support for GPU graphics and compute shader writing and GPU programming at large. Rust-GPU v0.4 brings improvements to its Crates management, initial support for ray-tracing, SPIR-V integration enhancements, basic support for unsized structs, an experimental new shader IR framework, support for multiple SPIR-V modules with spirv-builder, and a variety of other changes.
Embark Studios Rust-GPU screenshot.
Downloads and more details on Rust-GPU v0.4 via GitHub.