Rust-GPU 0.4 Released To Provide "First Class" GPU Graphics & Compute Shaders With Rust

23 December 2022
Embark Studios has released a new version of Rust-GPU that has a goal of making Rust a first-class programming language and ecosystem for GPU shader development.

Rust-GPU continues to be focused on Rust programming language support for GPU graphics and compute shader writing and GPU programming at large. Rust-GPU v0.4 brings improvements to its Crates management, initial support for ray-tracing, SPIR-V integration enhancements, basic support for unsized structs, an experimental new shader IR framework, support for multiple SPIR-V modules with spirv-builder, and a variety of other changes.


Embark Studios Rust-GPU screenshot.


Downloads and more details on Rust-GPU v0.4 via GitHub.
