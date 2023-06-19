Revised Intel Shadow Stack Support May Be Ready For Linux 6.5

Assuming nothing crazy happens this week, Linux 6.4 stable is likely to be released next weekend and that in turn will mark the start of the Linux 6.5 merge window... Otherwise it would be dragged out an extra week if Linux 6.4-rc8 is instead warranted.

In any event now that Linus Torvalds' concerns are addressed, this Shadow Stack security functionality should be merged for Linux 6.5 to benefit Intel Tiger Lake CPUs and newer. Shadow Stack functionality is intended to provide return address protection to defend against ROP attacks.