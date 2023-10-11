Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Red Hat Continues Hiring For Experienced Linux Graphics Driver Engineers
Red Hat has posted a new job listing for a senior software engineer to work on GPU hardware enablement.
"The Red Hat Engineering team is looking for an experienced developer to join us as a Senior Software Engineer. In this role, you will join our GPU team, working on Linux kernel GPU support and GPU driver development. Our team works closely with the upstream communities and GPU hardware vendors to develop open source support for X.org, Wayland, Mesa, and DRM/KMS. Additionally, you will work with other developers on the team to develop and enhance the GPU infrastructure in the Linux kernel to support Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and Fedora. Successful applicants must reside in a country where Red Hat is registered to do business."
The new opening was tweeted by Red Hat's Carlos Soriano to work on his open-source Linux graphics team.
While no specific hardware/drivers are mentioned as part of the job posting, presumably this new GPU hardware enablement engineer is coming at least in part due to Ben Skeggs stepping away as Nouveau DRM maintainer for his years-long work improving the Nouveau DRM kernel driver at Red Hat.
This follows other Red Hat job postings in recent times as part of their ramping up work on HDR display support and other areas of the Linux graphics stack too.