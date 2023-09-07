Radeon Software For Linux 23.20 Brings RX 7700 XT / RX 7800 XT Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 September 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT. 2 Comments
As covered in the launch-day Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT Linux review/testing, there is already upstream open-source driver support for these new RDNA3 graphics cards in recent versions of the Linux kernel and Mesa. It's a pleasant open-source out-of-the-box experience with the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards with the possible exception of just needing to grab the recent AMDGPU firmware. But for those running older, enterprise Linux distribution releases, AMD has now released the Radeon Software for Linux 23.20 driver package to also enable the RX 7700/7800 XT support on those enterprise operating systems.

The Radeon Software for Linux 23.20 driver was released for enabling Linux support of the Radeon RX 7700 XT / RX 7800 XT graphics cards on the likes of Ubuntu LTS, CentOS / Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and SUSE Linux Enterprise.

Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT graphics cards


The Radeon Software for Linux 23.20 driver also enables support for the newest enterprise Linux point releases, including Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, Red hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server/Desktop 15 SP5.

Radeon Software for Linux 23.20 highlights


The Radeon Software for Linux 23.20 driver continues to support from the latest RDNA3 GPUs back through the Radeon Rx 200 series (GCN 1.2) graphics cards on the enterprise Red Hat / SUSE / Ubuntu Linux releases. This enterprise-focused package driver stack can be downloaded at AMD.com. As mentioned though for those on recent (non-enterprise) Linux distributions you should be able to easily get the Radeon RX 7000 series support working atop the newer upstream driver code. Running the latest possible Linux kernel and Mesa will also generally deliver the best support and performance.
