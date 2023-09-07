Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Radeon Software For Linux 23.20 Brings RX 7700 XT / RX 7800 XT Support
The Radeon Software for Linux 23.20 driver was released for enabling Linux support of the Radeon RX 7700 XT / RX 7800 XT graphics cards on the likes of Ubuntu LTS, CentOS / Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and SUSE Linux Enterprise.
The Radeon Software for Linux 23.20 driver also enables support for the newest enterprise Linux point releases, including Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8, Red hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server/Desktop 15 SP5.
The Radeon Software for Linux 23.20 driver continues to support from the latest RDNA3 GPUs back through the Radeon Rx 200 series (GCN 1.2) graphics cards on the enterprise Red Hat / SUSE / Ubuntu Linux releases. This enterprise-focused package driver stack can be downloaded at AMD.com. As mentioned though for those on recent (non-enterprise) Linux distributions you should be able to easily get the Radeon RX 7000 series support working atop the newer upstream driver code. Running the latest possible Linux kernel and Mesa will also generally deliver the best support and performance.