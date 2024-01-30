Radeon R300 Open-Source Driver Continues Seeing New Improvements In 2024
As I wrote about at the start of January, the open-source ATI Radeon R300 Linux graphics driver continues seeing new improvements even all these years later thanks to the open-source community. This wasn't some one-off work either in 2024 for this R300 to R500 GPU OpenGL driver but more work has since landed.
Thanks to the fully open-source graphics driver, those with an itch to scratch can continue working on improving this old ATI Radeon graphics driver two decades later. Independent developer Pavel Ondračka has continued his work on the R300g driver, in particular around working to remove backend lowering and transitioning more of the driver responsibilities to the NIR intermediate representation that is widely used by modern Gallium3D drivers.
In a merge request that was merged last week, the comparison opcode lowering in fragment shaders has now transitioned to NIR. The net result for end-users is some nice improvements to the generated shaders as measured by shader-db.
Pavel Ondračka has also been working on setting up continuous integration (CI) testing around the R300g driver, in addition to his driver improvements. Search R300 on Mesa for more details on the recent work to this vintage driver.
These shader generation improvements aren't going to magically make R300 to R500 class GPUs suddenly great for any remotely modern games, but it's a step forward and another showcase for the power of open-source drivers.
7 Comments