Radeon R300 Open-Source Driver Continues Seeing New Improvements In 2024

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 30 January 2024 at 06:23 AM EST. 7 Comments
AMD
As I wrote about at the start of January, the open-source ATI Radeon R300 Linux graphics driver continues seeing new improvements even all these years later thanks to the open-source community. This wasn't some one-off work either in 2024 for this R300 to R500 GPU OpenGL driver but more work has since landed.

Thanks to the fully open-source graphics driver, those with an itch to scratch can continue working on improving this old ATI Radeon graphics driver two decades later. Independent developer Pavel Ondračka has continued his work on the R300g driver, in particular around working to remove backend lowering and transitioning more of the driver responsibilities to the NIR intermediate representation that is widely used by modern Gallium3D drivers.

In a merge request that was merged last week, the comparison opcode lowering in fragment shaders has now transitioned to NIR. The net result for end-users is some nice improvements to the generated shaders as measured by shader-db.

Radeon X1800XL graphics card works with R300g


Pavel Ondračka has also been working on setting up continuous integration (CI) testing around the R300g driver, in addition to his driver improvements. Search R300 on Mesa for more details on the recent work to this vintage driver.

These shader generation improvements aren't going to magically make R300 to R500 class GPUs suddenly great for any remotely modern games, but it's a step forward and another showcase for the power of open-source drivers.
7 Comments
Related News
Linux's x86_energy_perf_policy Utility Being Extended To AMD CPUs
Linux 6.8-rc2 Adds More Zen 5 IDs, AMD PMF Will Know If You're In Front Of Your Laptop
AMD Core Performance Boost Patches Posted For P-State Linux Driver
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
AMD Releases AOMP 18.0-1 Compiler Based On ROCm 6.0, Defaults To -O2 Optimizations
AMD P-State Preferred Core Support For Linux Tried A 13th Time
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements