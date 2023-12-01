RADV Vulkan Video Encoding Still Being Worked On
For Mesa 23.1 earlier this year initial RADV Vulkan Video decode support was merged for supporting GPU-based video acceleration with this Khronos video API. As we approach the end of the year, RADV's Vulkan Video encode support remains a work-in-progress but hopefully won't be too much longer before being upstreamed.
David Airlie shared a brief blog post noting the location of the latest Vulkan Video encode patches. With his RADV Vulkan Video encode patches living in his personal Git tree, he's passing all of the Vulkan Video H.265 conformance test suite (CTS) tests while failing one H.264 encode test.
There is also the FFmpeg Vulkan Video encode branch that has the latest patches for the FFmpeg library to enable use of Vulkan Video encoding.
See Airlie's post if wanting to try out Radeon Vulkan Video encode support in its current form.
