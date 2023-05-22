RADV Vulkan Driver Implements Smooth Lines For Zink

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 22 May 2023 at 05:58 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON
The Mesa Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" has implemented smooth lines support for in turn to be leveraged by the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver.

Prolific RADV developer Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics team has implemented the smooth lines handling. Pitoiset commented in the merge, "This is pretty annoying because it's needed to lower using the sample coverage and everything can be dynamic basically with ds3/gpl. This is for Zink."

This Vulkan smoothLines support is part of the VK_EXT_line_rasterization extension, which was introduced back in 2019 and provides some line rasterization features commonly used in CAD applications and available directly with OpenGL. Going back to 2020, RADV began working on VK_EXT_line_rasterization support but was missing out on the smooth lines functionality until now.

smoothLines enabled


This two month old merge request was committed today to Mesa 23.2-devel as another step up for RADV and Zink thanks to Valve's talent.
1 Comment
Related News
AMDVLK 2023.Q2.2 Brings New Extension For VKD3D-Proton, Performance Tuning
RADV Driver Lands More Vulkan Overhead Reduction Optimizations
Mesa "Terakan" Driver Aims To Provide Vulkan Support For Old Radeon HD 6000 Series
RadeonSI Can Begin Using Valve's ACO Compiler For Certain Shaders
RADV Adds Support For VK_EXT_tooling_info
AMD GFX941 & GFX942 GPU Targets Added To LLVM Compiler
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CodeWeavers Now Controlled By An Employee Ownership Trust
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
Big Patch Series Prepares The Linux Audio Drivers For MIDI 2.0
LLVM's libc Gets Much Faster memcpy For RISC-V
Intel Publishes "X86-S" Specification For 64-bit Only Architecture
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 4060 Series
Ubuntu Knocks On Docker In Latest Snaps Promotion