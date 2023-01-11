Open-Source RADV Driver Adds Radeon Memory Visualizer Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 January 2023 at 06:39 AM EST. 1 Comment
A six month old merge request to Mesa was finally merged today for enabling Radeon Memory Visualizer (RMV) support with the Radeon "RADV" Vulkan driver.

Thanks to the work of Friedrich Vock, the RADV driver can now export RMV-compatible memory traces, similar to RADV's existing support for the Radeon GPU Profiler.

This work makes it possible now to analyze the RADV driver's memory handling by the powerful Radeon Memory Visualizer tool that is part of AMD's GPUOpen effort. GPUOpen sums up the utility as, "Radeon™ Memory Visualizer (RMV) is a tool to allow you to gain a deep understanding of how your application uses memory for graphics resources."


Radeon Memory Visualizer on Linux.


This support requires the Radeon Memory Visualizer having been installed and its setup script run. The Mesa RMV support can then be activated using the "MESA_VK_MEMORY_TRACE" and "MESA_VK_MEMORY_TRACE_TRIGGER" environment variables. It's possible that following this RADV code, other Mesa Vulkan drivers may end up making use of it too for offering Radeon Memory Visualizer compatibility.

More details on the RMV support for RADV via this merge.
