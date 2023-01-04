Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
RADV Lands A Few More Improvements To Reduce CPU Overhead
Making use of Mike Blumenkrantz's "vkoverhead" benchmark for looking at the Vulkan driver overhead, Pitoiset has scored about an 11% improvement in the draw path with this latest round of open-source Radeon Vulkan driver optimizations.
The set of five patches were merged yesterday to Mesa 23.0.
Separately, another RADV merge worth mentioning are some layer improvements that in turn allow for simultaneous Radeon Raytracing Analyzer (RRA) and Radeon GPU Profiler (RGP) tracing, which will be useful for developers.
It's great seeing Valve, AMD, and other parties not letting up on relentlessly optimizing the Linux open-source GPU driver stack. Mesa 23.0 as the project's next quarterly feature release should be out as stable by early March.