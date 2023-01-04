RADV Lands A Few More Improvements To Reduce CPU Overhead

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 4 January 2023 at 07:00 AM EST. 4 Comments
RADEON --
Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics team has landed a few patches into Mesa 23.0 for further reducing the CPU overhead of the Vulkan driver's draw path.

Making use of Mike Blumenkrantz's "vkoverhead" benchmark for looking at the Vulkan driver overhead, Pitoiset has scored about an 11% improvement in the draw path with this latest round of open-source Radeon Vulkan driver optimizations.

The set of five patches were merged yesterday to Mesa 23.0.


Separately, another RADV merge worth mentioning are some layer improvements that in turn allow for simultaneous Radeon Raytracing Analyzer (RRA) and Radeon GPU Profiler (RGP) tracing, which will be useful for developers.

It's great seeing Valve, AMD, and other parties not letting up on relentlessly optimizing the Linux open-source GPU driver stack. Mesa 23.0 as the project's next quarterly feature release should be out as stable by early March.
4 Comments
Related News
The Old Radeon "R600" Open-Source Gallium3D Driver Now Enables SPIR-V
Mesa's Radeon Vulkan Driver Now Advertises Support For Quake II RTX & DOOM Eternal
RADV Vulkan Video Making Progress On H.264 Encoding
A Fix Is On The Way For AMD HDMI Audio Being Broken With Linux 6.1+
AMD Working On RDNA3 User-Mode Graphics Queue For Their Linux GPU Driver
Radeon ROCm 5.4.1 Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Metrics End Out 2022 With Some Odd Numbers
systemd's Growth Over 2022
UBports' Ubuntu Touch 20.04-Based Build Offered In New Beta/RC Channel
X11 Server Development Pace Hits A Two Decade Low
Intel Prepares Linux Batch TLB Flushing For Page Migration As A Big Performance Win
OpenCV 4.7 Brings Numerous Improvements To This Open-Source Computer Vision Library
New Patches Aim To Reduce Memory Use While Compiling The Linux Kernel
LibreOffice 7.5 RC1 Available For Testing This Leading Free Software Office Suite