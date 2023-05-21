RADV Driver Lands More Vulkan Overhead Reduction Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 21 May 2023 at 06:18 AM EDT.
RADEON
Timur Kristóf of Valve's Linux graphics driver team has landed a new set of patches for Mesa 23.2 that are further optimizing the Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" for lower overhead in some code paths.

Timur landed a set of patches for lowering the overhead within the radv_emit_all_graphics_states code path and based on some earlier patches by Mike Blumenkrantz, also of Valve's Linux graphics team. After the merge request being open for four months, the work was merged this weekend.

When testing on a range of systems, Timur found healthy improvements noted across a range of hardware:

RADV


This set of eight patches by itself may not translate to much for Linux gaming performance improvements itself but this ongoing work by Valve's developers continues to lead to better CPU efficiency and performance with all of their optimization merge requests adding up with time.

More details on this latest round of RADV optimizing via this merge request that hit Mesa 23.2-devel on Saturday.
