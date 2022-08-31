QEMU 7.1 Released With LoongArch Support, Zero-Copy-Send Migration

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 31 August 2022 at 06:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
QEMU 7.1 is now available as the latest feature release for this processor emulator that plays an important role in the open-source Linux virtualization stack.

Among the changes to find with the new QEMU 7.1 include supporting LoongArch 64-bit as a new CPU architecture, many new RISC-V extensions being supported, supporting new Arm CPU features, and much more. The QEMU 7.1 highlights include:

- Initial support for the LoongArch 64-bit architecture. This LoongArch64 target is designed to match the Loongson 3A5000 SoC and Loongson 7A1000 host bridge.

- QEMU 7.1 for RISC-V adds support for the 1.12 privileged spec, improved RISC-V Vector extension support, and also adding a variety of other extensions: Zbkb, Zbkc, Zbkx, Zknd/Zkne, Zknh, Zksed/Zksh, Zkr, Sdtrig, and Zmmul. There are also many RISC-V fixes and other improvements.

- QEMU 7.1 for x86 adds support for Architecural LBRs on KVM Virtual Machines.

- Support for emulating many more Arm CPU architecture features from Scalable Matrix Extensions (SME) to various other newer features. QEMU for Arm also now supports emulated CPU types of the Cortex-A76 and Neoverse-N1.

- The deprecated Icelake-Client CPU model has been removed for not existing in the real-world as this model is configured.

- Experimental support for exposing emulated PCI devices over the new VFIO-user protocol.

- Support for zero-copy-send for QEMU on Linux to reduce CPU usage on the source host while migrating of virtual machines.

- QEMU's guest agent code has improved Solaris support and other reporting improvements.

The full list of changes for QEMU 7.1 can be found via the project's Wiki. QEMU 7.1 can be downloaded from QEMU.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Cloud Hypervisor 26.0 Released With SMBIOS Improvements, Unified Binary For MSHV/KVM
Many VirtIO Changes Land For Linux 6.0
Linux 6.0 KVM Brings Intel IPI Virtualization, AMD x2AVIC
QEMU 7.1 Being Prepared With LoongArch Support, More RISC-V Features
Cloud Hypervisor 25.0 Released For Intel-Backed, Rust-Written Linux/Windows VMM
Linux 5.19 Adds Support For XSAVEC When Running As A VM Guest
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.1 Will Make It A Bit Easier To Help Spot Faulty CPUs
Debian Begins A General Resolution To Decide What To Do With Non-Free Firmware
GIMP 2.99.12 Released - "A Huge Milestone Towards GIMP 3.0"
Webmin 2.0 Released For Open-Source Web-Based Server Management/Administration
NetworkManager 1.40 Released With Multi-Path TCP Support, Other Improvements
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Is Eliminating GTK 2 Support
Cemu Emulator For The Wii U Now Open-Source, Building On Linux
Compiz 0.9.14.2 Released After Two Years