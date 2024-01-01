Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Python 3.13 Alpha 3 Released - Work Continues On Dropping The GIL, Improving Performance
Python 3.13 Alpha 3 is just half-way through the alpha period. The beta phase will begin in early May when the focus shifts from feature work to bug fixing.
In addition to working on removing the Global Interpreter Lock and continued work on enhancing the overall Python performance, there are some other goodies coming in Python 3.13. Python's interactive interpreter mode will now provide colorized exception tracebacks by default, Docstrings have their leading indentation removed in the name of lowering memory use and PYC file size, various deprecations and removals, and other enhancements. Well, quite a lot of deprecations.
Downloads and more details on the Python 3.13 Alpha 3 release via the Python blog. The stable release of Python 3.13 is currently aiming for the start of October.