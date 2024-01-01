Python 3.13 Alpha 3 Released - Work Continues On Dropping The GIL, Improving Performance

Written by Michael Larabel on 18 January 2024
The third alpha release of Python 3.13 is now available for testing as the developers continue work on removing the Global Interpreter Lock (GIL) and enhancing the overall performance of this scripting language.

Python 3.13 Alpha 3 is just half-way through the alpha period. The beta phase will begin in early May when the focus shifts from feature work to bug fixing.

In addition to working on removing the Global Interpreter Lock and continued work on enhancing the overall Python performance, there are some other goodies coming in Python 3.13. Python's interactive interpreter mode will now provide colorized exception tracebacks by default, Docstrings have their leading indentation removed in the name of lowering memory use and PYC file size, various deprecations and removals, and other enhancements. Well, quite a lot of deprecations.

Downloads and more details on the Python 3.13 Alpha 3 release via the Python blog. The stable release of Python 3.13 is currently aiming for the start of October.
