Python 3.12 Now Under Feature Freeze With Beta 1 Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 22 May 2023 at 06:42 PM EDT. 7 Comments
The first beta release of Python 3.12 is now available that also marks the beginning of the feature freeze for this year's major Python update.

Following last year's release of Python 3.11 being much faster than prior releases, Python core developers have been busy preparing more enhancements for this year's Python major release.

Python 3.12 has prepared a new type annotation syntax for generic classes, more flexible F-string parsing, improved error messages, continued mix of performance improvements, support for the Linux perf profiler, removing various deprecated functions, and much more. More details on all of the changes to expect with Python 3.12 can be found via docs.python.org.

Downloads and more details on the Python 3.12 Beta 1 release can be found via the Python Insider blog.

Python 3.12 beta releases are expected to continue through July with the first release candidate expected around 31 July. The final release of Python 3.12.0 is currently planned for on 2 October.
