Python 3.12 Alpha 4 Released For Testing
Python 3.12 is already about half-way through its alpha phase before expecting to kick-off the beta releases beginning in May that will also mark the feature freeze. Python 3.12 is currently aiming to be out as stable by early October.
Python developers have been working on improved error messages, Linux perf profiler support, removing of old and deprecated code, and various other changes have been building up for this next major Python update. The 3.12 what's new page continues tracking all of the major changes as they happen for Python 3.12.
Improved error messages are among the visible enhancements coming with Python 3.12.
For those wanting to try out this early developer preview release of Python 3.12, the alpha 4 release was published yesterday and is ready for testing.