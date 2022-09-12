PyTorch Foundation Formed By Meta, AMD, NVIDIA, & Others To Advance AI

The PyTorch Foundation has been formed under the Linux Foundation umbrella by Meta (Facebook), AMD, AWS, Google Cloud, Meta, Microsoft, and NVIDIA to focus on providing the leading-edge AI framework.

These hardware vendors and cloud companies have come together to launch the PyTorch Foundation within the Linux Foundation for hoping to accelerate progress on AI.This foundation will also be responsible for business and product marketing of PyTorch, support through conferences and training courses, and driving other initiatives around PyTorch.


Those wishing to learn more about the newly-formed PyTorch Foundation can see Meta's announcement. The new foundation's website is currently pytorch.org/foundation.

AMD put out their own announcement today as well and talk up their intention on providing expertise around diverse compute engine capabilities and open software. Their press release goes on to talk up their ROCm potential with AI and support within PyTorch.
