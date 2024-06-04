Updated Printk Rework Patches - Necessary Step For Mainlining Linux Real-Time "RT"

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 June 2024 at 06:43 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
John Ogness of Linutronix today sent out the second iteration of his patches working on threaded printing support for printk() and related rework of that code that is a necessary step before the real-time (RT) kernel patches can be finally mainlined.

This threaded printing / atomic consoles support as part of non-blocking consoles has been the last major blocker before the real-time kernel patches can be finally mainlined. These printk code changes though have been slow in getting over the finish line for un-blocking the RT mainlining.

Ogness explained in today's v2 patch series:
"This is v2 of a series to implement threaded console printing as well as some other minor pieces (such as proc and sysfs support). This series is only a subset of the original v1. In particular, this series represents patches 11, 12, 15 of the v1 series. For information about the motivation of the nbcon consoles, please read the cover letter of v1.

This series provides the remaining pieces of the printk rework. All other components are either already mainline or are currently in linux-next. In particular this series does:

- Implement dedicated printing threads per nbcon console.

- Implement "threadprintk" boot argument to force threading of legacy consoles.

- Implement nbcon support for proc and sysfs console-related files.

- Provide a new helper function nbcon_reacquire() to allow nbcon console drivers to reacquire ownership.

Note that this series does *not* provide an nbcon console driver. That will come in a follow-up series."

With the other patches in linux-next gives them good chances of in turn making it into the Linux 6.11 kernel. We'll see if all of this work and pushing the real-time (PREEMPT_RT) support to mainline can finally happen in 2024.


See today's v2 patch series for those interested in the threaded printing work itself.
1 Comment
Related News
Up To 162% Faster AES-GCM Encryption/Decryption For Intel & AMD CPUs On Linux
Linux 6.10-rc2 Released With An Initial Batch Of Fixes
Linux 6.11 To Bring Nouveau NVreg_RegistryDwords Support, Intel NPU Enhancements
Linux 6.10-rc2 Will Fix Booting Intel Quark CPUs & Problems With Old AMD CPUs
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
Linux 6.10 Supports NUMA Balancing For Multi-Size THPs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Rolling Out New Windows Subsystem For Linux "WSL" Features For 2024
Amazon Cloud Traffic Is Suffocating Fedora's Mirrors
Linux Shoots Past The 2% Threshold For The Steam Survey, AMD CPU Use Breaks 75%
Servo Web Engine Continues Advancing But Seeing Just $1.6k In Monthly Donations
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
Real-Time Kernel Now Available On Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
AMD & Intel Team Up For UALink As Open Alternative To NVIDIA's NVLink
Wayland 1.23 Released With OpenBSD Support