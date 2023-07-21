Plasma 6 Can Now Play A Sound When Plugging In USB Devices

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 22 July 2023 at 05:58 AM EDT. 6 Comments
KDE
Following the annual Akademy KDE developer conference, more Plasma 6.0 changes have been landing for this major desktop environment release that will likely come in H1'2024.

Among the very latest changes to the Plasma 6.0 desktop and related KDE applications include:

- Plasma 6 will play a sound from the active sound theme when a USB device is plugged in or unplugged.

- The Meta + B key combination can be used now to select the system's ACPI Platform Profile / power profile with an on-screen display chooser.

- The Plasma 6.0 network widget will now show an inline message prompting you to login to a network's captive portal page where relevant.

- Dolphin, Filelight, and the Disks & Devices widget will now respect the user's choice for how to display binary units.

- KDE Frameworks 6 now supports playing sounds from FreeDesktop.org-compatible sound themes.

- More dual-GPU systems should have both of their GPUs properly detected.

More details on the KDE changes to come about this week via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham that provides his excellent weekly development summaries.
6 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma Wayland Fixes "Severe Screen Distortion" For Some Multi-GPU Systems
KDE Plasma Fixes A "Major Performance Issue" Seen With Intel Graphics On Wayland
More Plasma 6 Work Continues, SDDM To Be Incubated By KDE
KDE's KWin Begins Plotting Path To Vulkan Support
KDE Plasma 6 Has Reached The Point Of Being "Fairly Livable"
Plasma 6.0 Development Continues, More Plasma Wayland Fixes Land
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AlmaLinux No Longer Aims For 1:1 Compatibility With RHEL
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
Linux 6.6 Will Make It Easy To Disable IO_uring System-Wide
CentOS Project Promotes They Are "Open To All"
COSMIC Desktop Implements Fractional Scaling, Wallpaper Settings
GTK Support For macOS Potentially Moving Back To "Best Effort" Approach
Arch Linux Installer Archinstall 2.6 Preparing New Features