Plasma 6 Can Now Play A Sound When Plugging In USB Devices
Following the annual Akademy KDE developer conference, more Plasma 6.0 changes have been landing for this major desktop environment release that will likely come in H1'2024.
Among the very latest changes to the Plasma 6.0 desktop and related KDE applications include:
- Plasma 6 will play a sound from the active sound theme when a USB device is plugged in or unplugged.
- The Meta + B key combination can be used now to select the system's ACPI Platform Profile / power profile with an on-screen display chooser.
- The Plasma 6.0 network widget will now show an inline message prompting you to login to a network's captive portal page where relevant.
- Dolphin, Filelight, and the Disks & Devices widget will now respect the user's choice for how to display binary units.
- KDE Frameworks 6 now supports playing sounds from FreeDesktop.org-compatible sound themes.
- More dual-GPU systems should have both of their GPUs properly detected.
More details on the KDE changes to come about this week via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham that provides his excellent weekly development summaries.
