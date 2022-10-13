Picolibc 1.7.9 Adds Support For More CPU Targets
Longtime open-source developer Keith Packard has announced the release of Picolibc 1.7.9, the newest version of his C library for embedded systems. Picolibc 1.7.9 adds support for several new CPU architectures and other enhancements for his miniature libc implementation.
Picolibc 1.7.9 adds support for MIPS, SPARC, Nios II, and ARC processors. There is also support for the TI MSP430 micro-controller.
Picolibc 1.7.9 also now supports all Zephyr SDK targets, supports relocating the toolchain for sysroot-install, RISC-V improvements, support for Picolibc as the default C library with a new option, support for 16-bit int targets, and merging of i686 and x86_64 code to allow for x86 multi-lib tests.
Downloads and more details on the Picolibc 1.7.9 embedded C library changes via GitHub.
Add A Comment