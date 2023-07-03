Perl 5.38 Released With Experimental Class Feature, Unicode 15

After being in development for more than one year, Perl 5.38 released today as the latest feature update to this programming language.

Perl 5.38 brings a new experimental syntax for defining object classes where per-instance data is stored in field variables that behave like lexicals:


Perl 5.38 also adds Unicode 15.0 support, deprecation warnings now present specific sub-categories, a new PERL_RAND_SEED environment variable for controlling seed behavior for random number generation, new APIs, and various other changes.

More details on Perl 5.38 changes can be found via perldoc. The big Perl 5.38 update can be downloaded from Perl.org.
Michael Larabel

