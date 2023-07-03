Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Perl 5.38 Released With Experimental Class Feature, Unicode 15
Perl 5.38 brings a new experimental syntax for defining object classes where per-instance data is stored in field variables that behave like lexicals:
Perl 5.38 also adds Unicode 15.0 support, deprecation warnings now present specific sub-categories, a new PERL_RAND_SEED environment variable for controlling seed behavior for random number generation, new APIs, and various other changes.
More details on Perl 5.38 changes can be found via perldoc. The big Perl 5.38 update can be downloaded from Perl.org.