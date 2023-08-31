PHP 8.3 RC1 Released With json_validate, Anonymous Read-Only Classes

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 31 August 2023 at 09:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
The first release candidate of PHP 8.3 is now available for testing this annual feature release.

PHP 8.3 is on the way and aiming for its stable debut at the end of November. Out on-schedule today is the first release candidate of PHP 8.3 which will then be followed by a half-dozen release candidates occurring on a bi-weekly basis. PHP 8.3.0 should reach general availability on or around 23 November.

Among the changes coming with PHP 8.3 include:

- Implementing more appropriate date/time exceptions.

- Adding a json_validate() function for validating JSON.

- Implementing the #[\Override] attribute RFC

- Updating the Zip extension and adding new set/get archive flag methods.

- The PHP POSIX support added posix_sysconf, posix_pathconf, posix_fpathconf, and posix_eaccess.

- A number of new PHP Sockets options.

- New features for the Randomizer class.

- Adding support for newer cURL options and constants up through cURL 7.87.

- Various new DOM methods added for DOM nodes and elements.

- Support for rounding negative places within the number_format() function.

- Support for zend_call_stack_get on OpenBSD platforms.

- Support for linting multiple files at once using the php -l option.

- Support for negative indices in arrays.

- Support for anonymous read-only classes.

- Support for typed class constants.

- Many bug fixes and other improvements.

PHP logo


More details on the changes for PHP 8.3 can be found via the in-progress NEWS file and Zend.com. Downloads and more details on the PHP 8.3 RC1 release via PHP.net.
Add A Comment
Related News
SQLite 3.43 Released With Up To 2x Performance For JSON Processing
Git 2.42 Released With Less Warnings For SHA-256 Usage
Eclipse OpenJ9 v0.40 Released For Small Footprint & High Performance JVM
Mold 2.1 Linker Brings LoongArch CPU Support
Go 1.21 Promotes PGO To General Use, Boosts Most Programs 2~7% With PGO
Python 3.12 RC1 Available For Testing - Better Performance, Linux Perf Integration
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.6 To Better Protect Against The Illicit Behavior Of NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Linux 6.5 Last Minute Fixes A Performance Regression - 34% Drop In A Micro-Benchmark
Ubuntu Desktop "Charting A Course For The Future" With Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Next Year
AMD Acquires An AI Software Company
GNOME's Sysprof Adds FlameGraphs To Better Visualize Output
SELinux In Linux 6.6 Removes References To Its Origins At The US NSA
QEMU 8.1 Released With New PipeWire Audio Backend, Many CPU Improvements
Linux 6.5 Ready To Ship With Initial USB4 v2, More WiFi 7, AMD P-State EPP Default & More