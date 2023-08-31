PHP 8.3 RC1 Released With json_validate, Anonymous Read-Only Classes

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

The first release candidate of PHP 8.3 is now available for testing this annual feature release.PHP 8.3 is on the way and aiming for its stable debut at the end of November. Out on-schedule today is the first release candidate of PHP 8.3 which will then be followed by a half-dozen release candidates occurring on a bi-weekly basis. PHP 8.3.0 should reach general availability on or around 23 November.Among the changes coming with PHP 8.3 include:- Implementing more appropriate date/time exceptions.- Adding a json_validate() function for validating JSON.- Implementing the #[\Override] attribute RFC- Updating the Zip extension and adding new set/get archive flag methods.- The PHP POSIX support added posix_sysconf, posix_pathconf, posix_fpathconf, and posix_eaccess.- A number of new PHP Sockets options.- New features for the Randomizer class.- Adding support for newer cURL options and constants up through cURL 7.87.- Various new DOM methods added for DOM nodes and elements.- Support for rounding negative places within the number_format() function.- Support for zend_call_stack_get on OpenBSD platforms.- Support for linting multiple files at once using the php -l option.- Support for negative indices in arrays.- Support for anonymous read-only classes.- Support for typed class constants.- Many bug fixes and other improvements.