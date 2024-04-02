PCIe 7.0 Specification v0.5 Published - Full Spec Next Year

The PCI-SIG announced today that they have published their newest revision "version 0.5" of the forthcoming PCI Express 7.0 specification.

The PCIe 7.0 specification remains on track for finalizing in the 2025 calendar year while now v0.5 has been released to PCI-SIG members. PCIe 7.0 is working toward 512 GB/s bi-directional bandwidth in a PCIe x16 configuration and utilizing PAM4 signaling.

PCIe 7.0 slide


Today's v0.5 specification for PCIe 7.0 succeeds last summer's initial (v0.3) spec release. The PCI Express 7.0 highlights per the PCI-SIG are:
- Delivering 128 GT/s raw bit rate and up to 512 GB/s bi-directionally via x16 configuration
- Utilizing PAM4 (Pulse Amplitude Modulation with 4 levels) signaling
- Focusing on the channel parameters and reach
- Continuing to deliver low-latency and high-reliability targets
- Improving power efficiency
- Maintaining backwards compatibility with all previous generations of PCIe technology

The immense bandwidth of PCIe 7.0 will be important for future AI accelerators, 800G+ Ethernet, and the ever-growing needs of HPC and hyperscalers.

More details on the PCIe 7.0 v0.5 spec via PCISIG.com.
