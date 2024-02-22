OpenZFS 2.2.3 Released With Numerous Fixes, Support For Linux 6.7~6.8 Kernels

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 22 February 2024 at 04:40 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE
OpenZFS 2.2.3 is out today as the first update to this open-source ZFS file-system implementation since OpenZFS 2.2.2 from early December when it was released for dealing with a data corruption issue.

OpenZFS 2.2.3 is heavy on fixes plus now has support for the Linux 6.7 kernel as well as some preliminary Linux 6.8 kernel compatibility... The Linux 6.8 support isn't yet official and still prone to breaking before the stable v6.8 in March, but at least some initial elements are here. OpenZFS support going back to the Linux 3.10 kernel is maintained as well as for FreeBSD 12.2 and newer.

OpenZFS logo


In addition to working on newer versions of the Linux kernel, OpenZFS 2.2.3 also has a variety of bug fixes, Ntfy notification support for ZED, improved performance for Zpool trim on Linux, test updates, working around GPL-only symbols on RISC-V with Linux 6.2+, various FreeBSD fixes, and dozens of other changes.

Downloads and the full list of changes with OpenZFS 2.2.3 can be found via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Bcachefs Receives Funding By NLNet With NGI Zero Grant
Fast Dedup Coming To OpenZFS For Overhauling Deduplication Capability
OpenZFS Native Encryption Use Raises Data Corruption Concerns
New Linux Kernel Patches Begin Plumbing Rust Support Into Bcachefs Driver
Linux Pulls In Two Serious Bug Fixes For Bcachefs
LXD Fork Incus Looking At Bcachefs Storage Driver & Upcoming LTS Release
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Prepares For Rust 1.77 Upgrade
Core NGINX Developer Forks Web Server Into Freenginx
Valve Makes All Steam Audio SDK Source Code Available Under Apache 2.0 License
X.Org Server Clears Out Remnants For Supporting Old Compilers
Fedora COSMIC Desktop Spin Being Considered
Cleaning Up A Mess: Linux 6.9 Likely To Land Rework Of x86 CPU Topology Code
System76's COSMIC Desktop Nearing Alpha Release
Meta Continues Working On BOLT'ing The Linux Kernel For Greater Performance