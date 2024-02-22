OpenZFS 2.2.3 Released With Numerous Fixes, Support For Linux 6.7~6.8 Kernels
OpenZFS 2.2.3 is out today as the first update to this open-source ZFS file-system implementation since OpenZFS 2.2.2 from early December when it was released for dealing with a data corruption issue.
OpenZFS 2.2.3 is heavy on fixes plus now has support for the Linux 6.7 kernel as well as some preliminary Linux 6.8 kernel compatibility... The Linux 6.8 support isn't yet official and still prone to breaking before the stable v6.8 in March, but at least some initial elements are here. OpenZFS support going back to the Linux 3.10 kernel is maintained as well as for FreeBSD 12.2 and newer.
In addition to working on newer versions of the Linux kernel, OpenZFS 2.2.3 also has a variety of bug fixes, Ntfy notification support for ZED, improved performance for Zpool trim on Linux, test updates, working around GPL-only symbols on RISC-V with Linux 6.2+, various FreeBSD fixes, and dozens of other changes.
Downloads and the full list of changes with OpenZFS 2.2.3 can be found via GitHub.
