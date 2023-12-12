ONNX Releases TurnkeyML In Collaboration With AMD For An "AI Insights Toolchain"

ONNX in collaboration with AMD have announced TurnkeyML as a new open-source machine learning toolchain focused on agile model development and deployment.ONNX TurnkeyML is self-described as an "AI insights toolchain" and serves as a tools framework from model integration, toolchains, and various hardware back-ends that aims to make it as easy and "turn-key" as possible. TurnkeyML can be used with the ONNX Model Zoo, performance validation across various devices and run-times, stress testing, functional coverage, and model insights.TurnkeyML is being developed under the ONNX umbrella and the code is licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.

The TurnkeyML source code can be found on GitHub . More information on TurnkeyML is available from the announcement posted on community.amd.com . This is just one of several recent software plays and investments by AMD for helping to embolden their AI position. I'll be checking out TurnkeyML shortly for its CPU benchmarking potential.