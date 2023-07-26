NVK Merge Request Opened For Landing Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver In Mesa

Written by Michael Larabel in Nouveau on 26 July 2023 at 08:12 AM EDT. 20 Comments
NOUVEAU
NVK as the open-source NVIDIA Vulkan driver being developed for Mesa has to this point been developed out-of-tree as it's been in its early stages, depends upon Nouveau DRM kernel driver improvements, and ultimately isn't too useful until the Nouveau GSP/re-clocking situation is sorted out upstream. But overnight the merge request was opened to introduce NVK to mainline Mesa.

NVK isn't worked on by NVIDIA but has been worked on by developers from Collabora, Red Hat, and the open-source community. Faith Ekstrand opened the merge request that could see NVK potentially merged soon for Mesa 23.3-devel.


Ekstrand sums up the current feature state for NVK as:
"I won't claim parity with RADV but we've got a pretty solid set at this point. My GSoC student (@mohamexiety) is most of the way through YCbCr and, once that's done, we'll be able to claim Vulkan 1.2 with reasonable confidence. We've also got a decent set of features on top of that. Not everything required for DXVK, VKD3D, and Zink, but we've got most of it. What remains is either annoying (lines) or is compiler heavy enough that I'd rather just get the new back-end compiler up and going than try to fix all the codegen bugs."

This NVK driver does depend upon the new Nouveau kernel API that isn't yet merged but is "just about ready" for upstream. The hope then is to merge NVK into Mesa as soon as those kernel patches are upstreamed. It will be interesting to see if this can come together in the Linux 6.6 timeframe.

More details for those interested in this merge request.
20 Comments
Related News
NVK Open-Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver Progresses On Running Some Games
NVK Vulkan Driver Working Toward YCbCr Support This Summer
Linux 6.4 Lands Fix For Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Use-After-Free Issue
The Nasty Linux 6.3 Nouveau Driver Bug Appears To Have Been Figured Out
It's Recommended To Avoid Using The Open-Source NVIDIA Driver On Linux 6.3
NVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver Development Progressing On Nearly Decade Old GTX 980M
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel AVX10: Taking AVX-512 With More Features & Supporting It Across P/E Cores
RISC-V Is Now An Official Debian Architecture
New Linux Kernel Code Works On APIC "Decrapification", Suggests Dropping x86 32-bit
Twitter's New "X" Logo Is Reminding Plenty Of People Around X.Org
Debian 12.1 Released With Many Bug Fixes
Proton 8.0-3 Released With More Windows Games Running On Linux, Fixes
AMD CPU Microcode Will Be Getting Larger With Future Processors
Linux Kernel Mitigated For "Zenbleed" Vulnerability Affecting AMD Zen 2 CPUs