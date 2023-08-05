NVIDIA 535.98 Linux Driver Released With Several Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 8 August 2023 at 03:55 PM EDT. 10 Comments
NVIDIA today rolled out a new stable point release in their R535 series for Linux users to provide a handful of bug fixes.

The NVIDIA 535.98 driver brings just seven known fixes ranging from excessive memory consumption while VT-switched away from the X.Org Server to VRR monitor issues to Vulkan corruption issues.

There isn't any particular super-notable fix but all around a nice handful of fixes for different areas of NVIDIA's proprietary Linux graphics driver stack.
- Fixed a bug that caused excessive memory consumption when OpenGL and Vulkan applications were running while VT-switched away from X.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the kernel to panic when video memory is full.
- Fixed a bug that prevented displays from refreshing when using an NVIDIA PRIME Display Offload sink.
- Fixed a bug that could cause some Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) monitors to flicker by allowing the refresh rate to drop below the monitor's minimum.
- Fixed a bug that caused corruption when running Vulkan applications.
- Fixed a regression that could cause a system hang when running windowed Vulkan applications with sync-to-vblank enabled.
- Fixed a video memory leak observed when turning off a connected monitor while using certain Wayland compositors.

If their usual release cadence holds true, a new beta for the next NVIDIA Linux driver stream should be appearing in the next few weeks.

The NVIDIA 535.98 Linux driver can be downloaded on NVIDIA.com.
