Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NVIDIA 535.54.03 Linux Driver Released With Vulkan Updates, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol
The NVIDIA 535.54.03 Linux driver showcases many of the same changes as found in the prior beta driver, albeit now has went through QA and the community beta testing and left NVIDIA's Linux engineers comfortable declaring a stable release. The NVIDIA R535 driver brings various new Vulkan extensions, dynamic boost improvements, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland protocol support, better Minecraft (Java Edition) performance for GeForce RTX 3000 series hardware, a memory leak fix for the NVIDIA GLX driver, support for high pixel clock mode timings like [email protected], suspend-and-resume support when using the NVIDIA GSP firmware, and more.
The full list of changes in the NVIDIA 535.54.03 Linux stable driver (again, mostly the same as the prior beta) can be found along with download links via NVIDIA.com.