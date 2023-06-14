NVIDIA 535.54.03 Linux Driver Released With Vulkan Updates, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 14 June 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT. 7 Comments
NVIDIA
Following last month's NVIDIA 535 Linux driver beta that was launched at the end of May, NVIDIA has now released the 535.54.03 Linux driver as the first stable R535 driver in this new series.

The NVIDIA 535.54.03 Linux driver showcases many of the same changes as found in the prior beta driver, albeit now has went through QA and the community beta testing and left NVIDIA's Linux engineers comfortable declaring a stable release. The NVIDIA R535 driver brings various new Vulkan extensions, dynamic boost improvements, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland protocol support, better Minecraft (Java Edition) performance for GeForce RTX 3000 series hardware, a memory leak fix for the NVIDIA GLX driver, support for high pixel clock mode timings like [email protected], suspend-and-resume support when using the NVIDIA GSP firmware, and more.

NVIDIA RTX 4090 + RTX 4080


The full list of changes in the NVIDIA 535.54.03 Linux stable driver (again, mostly the same as the prior beta) can be found along with download links via NVIDIA.com.
7 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA SHIELD Controller Driver Coming With Linux 6.5
NVIDIA 545 Linux Driver To Support Vulkan Apps With PRIME On Wayland
NVIDIA Cleans Up GSP Firmware Binary License
NVIDIA R535 Linux Beta Brings New Vulkan Extensions, DMA-BUF v4 Wayland Protocol
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 4060 Series
NVIDIA RTX Remix 0.2 Released + Remix Runtime Bridge Open-Sourced
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Adds Support For Animated JPEG-XL
Debian 12.0 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Easier Non-Free Firmware Handling
Debian GNU/Hurd 2023 Released
One Of Intel's Newest Open-Source Projects Is A New Font For Developers
Phoronix.com Turns 19 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware, Open-Source News
Steam On Linux Tries Again For Video Hardware Acceleration By Default On NVIDIA GPUs
KDE Plasma 6 X11 Session "Barely Buggier" Than Plasma 5 On X11
Debian 13 "Trixie" Aiming To Ship With RISC-V 64-Bit Support