Firefox 113 Available With Animated AV1 Image Support (AVIS)

Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 9 May 2023
MOZILLA
Mozilla is officially releasing Firefox 113 today and as usual the release binaries are already available for this monthly web browser update.

Exciting many with Firefox 113 will be animated AV1 images "AVIS" now supported. Firefox has long supported AVIF as the AV1 still-image file format while now there is support for handling AVIS animated images as well.

Firefox 113 also has AV1 video decode enabled by default for Android with supported GPUs and GPU-accelerated Canvas2D by default also for Android.

Firefox 113 on Linux


Firefox 113 is rounded out by password generator improvements, improved Picture-in-Picture mode, FIOD2/WebAuthn authenticators over USB now working on Linux, support for the "scripting" CSS media query, and many other enhancements.

Ahead of the official announcement, Firefox 113 binaries can be downloaded from ftp.mozilla.org.
3 Comments
