More FUTEX2 Additions Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel
Merged back in 2021 with Linux 5.16 was the FUTEX2 code to help with Linux gaming needs particularly around Steam Play. There were plans to further extend FUTEX2 and now two years later there's been recent patches working out more enhancements to this interface.
Prolific kernel hacker Peter Zijlstra of Intel recently sent out a RFC patch series where he began working on more FUTEX2 bits. He's been implementing some missing flaga for FUTEX2 as well as implementing FUTEX2 NUMA support that had long been talked about.
On Friday Zijlstra then updated these FUTEX2 bits as the v1 patch series with various fixes and other refinements on his FUTEX2 flags cleaning, adding sys_futex_wake(), FUTEX2 NUMA support, and other bits. If all goes well we could see these latest FUTEX2 improvements in a kernel release soon. It's nice seeing these FUTEX2 refinements with not hearing too much around FUTEX2 in recent months.
2 Comments