Mold 1.9 Released With Support For More CPU Architectures

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 6 January 2023 at 05:05 AM EST. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
Mold as the high performance linker alternative to GNU Gold and LLVM LLD is out with another feature release.

New with today's Mold 1.9 linker release is adding new CPU targets of 32-bit PowerPC, SH-4, and DEC Alpha. These CPU architectures are hardly exciting but another indication of Mold's portability and may be of interest to some users/hobbyists and just helps in proving Mold's robust codebase.

The Mold 1.9 release notes make known, "you can typically port mold to a new target just by writing a few hundreds lines of target-specific code." Among the architectures now supported by Mold include DEC Alpha, 32-bit Arm, AArch64, 32-bit x86, m68k, PowerPC 32-bit, PowerPC 64-bit, RISC-V, s390x, SH-4, SPARC 64-bit, and x86_64.


Mold 1.9 also ships with several bug fixes. Downloads and more details on Mold 1.9 at GitHub.
