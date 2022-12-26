Mold 1.8 Released With More Features For This High Performance Linker

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 26 December 2022
It's been one year and a few days since the introduction of Mold 1.0 as a high performance linker alternative to GNU Gold and LLVM LLD while debuting today is Mold 1.8 as the newest feature release.

Over the past year of post-1.0 development the Mold linker has continued working on a variety of performance optimizations, implementing support for more CPU architectures, and tacking on more features supported by other linkers. With Mold 1.8 there is another round of features implemented and other fixes and improvements merged.

Mold 1.8 has re-implemented its relocatable (-r / -- relocatable) feature to improve performance and increase compatibility with GNU linkers, added the --relocatable-merge-sections option, added [no]dynamic-undefined-weak options, and [no-]undefined-version options.

Mold 1.8 also now warns on symbol type mismatches, merges .gnu.note.property sections for different x86 properties, the --wrap mode now works with link-time optimizations (LTO) enabled, and a variety of other fixes and improvements.

Mold 1.8 has also dropped its experimental Apple macOS/iOS support with users instead being referred to using the Sold linker, which is their commercial version of the Mold linker.


Downloads and more details on the Mold 1.8 linker changes via GitHub.
