Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
Mold 1.8 Released With More Features For This High Performance Linker
Over the past year of post-1.0 development the Mold linker has continued working on a variety of performance optimizations, implementing support for more CPU architectures, and tacking on more features supported by other linkers. With Mold 1.8 there is another round of features implemented and other fixes and improvements merged.
Mold 1.8 has re-implemented its relocatable (-r / -- relocatable) feature to improve performance and increase compatibility with GNU linkers, added the --relocatable-merge-sections option, added [no]dynamic-undefined-weak options, and [no-]undefined-version options.
Mold 1.8 also now warns on symbol type mismatches, merges .gnu.note.property sections for different x86 properties, the --wrap mode now works with link-time optimizations (LTO) enabled, and a variety of other fixes and improvements.
Mold 1.8 has also dropped its experimental Apple macOS/iOS support with users instead being referred to using the Sold linker, which is their commercial version of the Mold linker.
Downloads and more details on the Mold 1.8 linker changes via GitHub.