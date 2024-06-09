Linux On The Snapdragon X1 Microsoft Surface Laptop 7, But Critical Features Missing
A Qualcomm engineer has posted the Linux kernel patches for adding the DeviceTree to support the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 devices powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 SoCs. This allows Linux to run on these new Snapdragon X1-powered Microsoft laptops but as with the other devices there are a number of support caveats that for most end-users will be a showstopper.
Recently there's been work for adding various DeviceTree files for supporting different Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 laptops that have debuted over the summer. Sadly, the DeviceTree additions are needed for these initial Snapdragon X1 laptops rather than relying on ACPI or other means of standardized enumeration. With Linux 6.11 there is initial support for the ASUS Vivobook S15 and Lenovo Yoga Slim7x, more recently has been patches for enabling the X1 Elite powered ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, and now as of this morning also DT support for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 devices.
The patches add support for the Surface Laptop 7 "romulus13" and "romulus15" models. But as we've seen with other Snapdragon X1 Elite laptops on Linux, there are a number of support caveats at present. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 support on Linux comes with the following notice:
"Add support for Surface Laptop 7 machines, based on X1E80100.
The feature status is mostly on par with other X Elite machines, notably lacking:
- USB-A and probably USB-over-Surface-connector
- SD card reader (Realtek RTS5261 connected over PCIe)
- Touchscreen and touchpad support (hid-over-SPI)
- Keyboard support (low-hanging fruit, works with pending Surface EC changes)
- Audio (a quick look suggests the setup is very close to the one in X1E CRD)
The two Surface Laptop 7 SKUs (13.8" and 15") only have very minor differences, amounting close to none on the software side. Even the MBN firmware files and ACPI tables are shared between the two machines.
With that in mind, support is added for both, although only the larger one was physically tested. Display differences will be taken care of through fused-in EDID and other matters should be solved within the EC and boot firmware."
With no working touchpad or keyboard support nor audio, for most Linux users this initial Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 support will be rather worthless. Hopefully Qualcomm engineers will be able to iron out all of these limitations in short order.
Those interested in these initial Linux patches can find them on the kernel mailing list.
