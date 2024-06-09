Microsoft Promotes Azure Linux 3.0 To General Availability

Written by Michael Larabel
Microsoft is today promoting the v3.0 release of Azure Linux to stable / general availability status for this Linux distribution formerly known as CBL-Mariner.

Microsoft back in June released the Azure Linux 3.0 preview that upgrades from the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel to the current Linux 6.6 LTS series. Azure Linux 3.0 also pulls in new versions of OpenSSL, systemd, and other packages. Azure Linux 3.0 tightens up security further by using SELinux's "enforcing" mode by default plus other changes.

Last month Microsoft released a second preview of Azure Linux 3.0 and today is promoting it to GA (general availability) status.

Azure Linux is used from Microsoft's Azure cloud to Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) to running other infrastructure within Microsoft's confines and by interested external parties.

Microsoft Azure Linux 3.0.20240727 is the GA version available today. Downloads for those interested in Azure Linux 3.0 can find it via GitHub. No release notes have been published yet for outlining any additional changes to find in Azure Linux 3.0 beyond the package updates and other changes noted in the prior preview releases.
