Intel Pushes New Meteor Lake-S Driver Code Into Linux 6.5
This morning is just the latest example with the pin control changes for this next version of the Linux kernel. Meteor Lake-S (MTL-S) support is added to the Intel pinctrl driver with Linux 6.5. Other variants of Meteor Lake were already supported by this driver while now MTL-S is now supported, complementing other MTL-S code already in the kernel.
The Intel pin controller MTL-S patch was first posted to the mailing list back on 5 June, so it's simply not some old patch finally making its way upstream. So while rumors fly around whether MTL-S is cancelled outright, Intel's Linux engineers are at least continuing in their open-source driver upstream enabling that does provide some weight to possibly seeing MTL-S at least used by some lower-tier desktop processors.
The pin control pull request also adds NVIDIA Tegra234 (Orin), Qualcomm SDX75, and Qualcomm PM8953 hardware support.