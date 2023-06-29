Intel Pushes New Meteor Lake-S Driver Code Into Linux 6.5

Written by Michael Larabel on 29 June 2023
For months there have been rumors whether Intel would cancel Meteor Lake-S desktop processors and leave next-generation Core desktop CPUs solely to a Raptor Lake Refresh or rumors as well Meteor Lake-S would be just for lower-end Core i3 and Core i5 level processors. Whatever Intel ends up doing, their Linux engineers continue pushing Meteor Lake-S related code into the Linux kernel.

This morning is just the latest example with the pin control changes for this next version of the Linux kernel. Meteor Lake-S (MTL-S) support is added to the Intel pinctrl driver with Linux 6.5. Other variants of Meteor Lake were already supported by this driver while now MTL-S is now supported, complementing other MTL-S code already in the kernel.

Meteor Lake-S patch


The Intel pin controller MTL-S patch was first posted to the mailing list back on 5 June, so it's simply not some old patch finally making its way upstream. So while rumors fly around whether MTL-S is cancelled outright, Intel's Linux engineers are at least continuing in their open-source driver upstream enabling that does provide some weight to possibly seeing MTL-S at least used by some lower-tier desktop processors.

The pin control pull request also adds NVIDIA Tegra234 (Orin), Qualcomm SDX75, and Qualcomm PM8953 hardware support.
