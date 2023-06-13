Meta Proposes Shared Workqueue For Linux's CFS - Small Throughput Win

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 13 June 2023 at 08:15 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Meta engineers have proposed a shared workqueue "swqueue" feature for the Linux kernel's CFS scheduler that can help with a small throughput performance improvement and slightly better latency, particularly for AMD systems with multiple CCXs.

Posted today was a "request for comments" on this swqueue CFS feature that Meta engineers have been working on. In their case they were driven to work on swqueue to enhance the throughout on AMD EPYC servers running HHVM web server processes for Facebook.

Some of the key takeaways from their RFC patch cover letter are:
We noticed that CPUs were still going idle even when the host was overcommitted. In response, we wrote the "shared wakequeue" (swqueue) feature proposed in this patch set. The idea behind swqueue is simple: it enables the scheduler to be aggressively work conserving by placing a waking task into a per-LLC FIFO queue that can be pulled from by another core in the LLC FIFO queue which can then be pulled from before it goes idle.

With this simple change, we were able to achieve a 1 - 1.6% improvement in throughput, as well as a small, consistent improvement in p95 and p99 latencies, in HHVM. These performance improvements were in addition to the wins from the debugfs knobs mentioned above.
...
The ~1 - 1.6% improvement in HHVM throughput is similarly visible using work-conserving sched_ext schedulers (even very simple ones like global FIFO).

In both single and multi socket / CCX hosts, this can measurably improve performance. In addition to the performance gains observed on our internal web workloads, we also observed an improvement in common workloads such as kernel compile when running shared wakequeue.
...
swqueue in this form seems to provide a small, but noticeable win for front-end CPU-bound workloads spread over multiple CCXs. The reason seems fairly straightforward: swqueue encourages work conservation inside of a CCX by having a CPU do an O(1) pull from a per-LLC queue of runnable tasks. As mentioned above, it is complementary to SIS_NODE, which searches for idle cores on the wakeup path.

While swqueue in this form encourages work conservation, it of course does not guarantee it given that we don't implement any kind of work stealing between swqueues. In the future, we could potentially push CPU utilization even higher by enabling work stealing between swqueues, likely between CCXs on the same NUMA node.

The swqueue patch set is just over 200 lines of new code and the RFC patches are now out for review on the kernel mailing list.
6 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.4-rc6 Released: The Kernel Appears To Be In Good Shape
Linux Patches Posted That Would Allow Boot-Time Disabling Of x86 32-bit Processes
Linux 6.4-rc5 Released - The Kernel Is Looking To Be In Good Shape
Updated EEVDF Linux CPU Scheduler Patches Posted That Plan To Replace CFS
Linux 6.3.5 Released With XFS Metadata Corruption Fix
Linux 6.4-rc4 Released As A "Fairly Normal" Release
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
MIDI 2.0 Driver Support Coming With Linux 6.5
FFmpeg Adds Support For Animated JPEG-XL
Debian 12.0 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Easier Non-Free Firmware Handling
AMD Ready For Ryzen Linux Systems To Use AMD P-State Active Mode By Default
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Set For Release Next Week With Around 100 Known Bugs
One Of Intel's Newest Open-Source Projects Is A New Font For Developers
Phoronix.com Turns 19 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware, Open-Source News
Steam On Linux Tries Again For Video Hardware Acceleration By Default On NVIDIA GPUs