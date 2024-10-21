Meson 1.6 Build System Adds Support For Flang & OpenXL Compilers

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 21 October 2024 at 06:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING
Meson 1.6 was published on Sunday as the newest feature update to this popular cross-platform build system.

Meson 1.6 introduces support for the OpenXL compiler on AIX platforms, in addition to its existing GCC on AIX support. Meson 1.6 also now defaults to printing deprecations when no minimum version is specified and clears up that their Rust Cargo sub-project support is considered experimental.

The Meson 1.6 build system also adds support for the Microsoft Windows Debug Interface Access SDK (DIA SDK), support for LLVM's Flang Fortran compiler, support for setting the standard (STD) C/C++ version for the NVC and NVC++ compilers, Zig 0.11 support as a C/C++ compiler front-end, and various other changes.

Meson logo


Meson 1.6 can be downloaded from GitHub. More information on the Meson 1.6 changes can be found via the release notes.
Add A Comment
Related News
Wasmer 5.0-rc1 Adds Experimental Support For WASMI, Interpreter Mode Support
PyTorch 2.5 Released With Improved Intel GPU Support
Python 3.14 Alpha 1 Released With Early Changes
LibreSSL 4.0 Released With EmScripten Support, Fixes Windows Support Past Y2038
Llamafile 0.8.14 Introduces New CLI Chatbot Interface
Python 3.13 Debuts With New Interactive Interpreter & Experimental JIT
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Concerns Raised Over Bitwarden Moving Further Away From Open-Source
Linus Torvalds Growing Frustrated By Buggy Hardware & Theoretical CPU Attacks
"100% Free" GNU Boot Discovers Again They Have Been Shipping Non-Free Code
AMD Linux Graphics Driver To Switch To More Aggressive Power Heuristics By Default
Ubuntu Considers Replacing initramfs-tools With Dracut
Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver "RADV" Demonstrated On Windows
ReiserFS File-System Expected To Be Removed With Linux 6.13
NVIDIA Is Helping To Improve Linux's Dynamic Display Mux Support For Laptops