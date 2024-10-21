Meson 1.6 Build System Adds Support For Flang & OpenXL Compilers

Meson 1.6 was published on Sunday as the newest feature update to this popular cross-platform build system.Meson 1.6 introduces support for the OpenXL compiler on AIX platforms, in addition to its existing GCC on AIX support. Meson 1.6 also now defaults to printing deprecations when no minimum version is specified and clears up that their Rust Cargo sub-project support is considered experimental.The Meson 1.6 build system also adds support for the Microsoft Windows Debug Interface Access SDK (DIA SDK), support for LLVM's Flang Fortran compiler, support for setting the standard (STD) C/C++ version for the NVC and NVC++ compilers, Zig 0.11 support as a C/C++ compiler front-end, and various other changes.

Meson 1.6 can be downloaded from GitHub . More information on the Meson 1.6 changes can be found via the release notes