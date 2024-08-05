Raspberry Pi Driver Updated With Vulkan 1.3 Support
The Broadcom V3DV driver living within the Mesa code-base that provides Vulkan API support most notably for Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single board computers now advertises Vulkan 1.3!
Alejandro Piñeiro of Igalia saw his two month old merge request finally hit Mesa 24.3-devel today for exposing Vulkan 1.3 with the V3DV driver. This Vulkan 1.3 support has been successfully tested on both the Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 boards.
Just a small fix to correctly set the maxInlineUniformBlockSize and maxInlineUniformTotalSize properties was the last needed step before bumping the supported Vulkan API version. The code landed via this merge request and is currently in the mainline Git code for Mesa 24.3. As it's just a small fix and bumping the version in the end, we'll see if this gets back-ported for the upcoming Mesa 24.2 release.
4 Comments