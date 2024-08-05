Raspberry Pi Driver Updated With Vulkan 1.3 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 5 August 2024 at 03:30 PM EDT. 4 Comments
VULKAN
The Broadcom V3DV driver living within the Mesa code-base that provides Vulkan API support most notably for Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single board computers now advertises Vulkan 1.3!

Alejandro Piñeiro of Igalia saw his two month old merge request finally hit Mesa 24.3-devel today for exposing Vulkan 1.3 with the V3DV driver. This Vulkan 1.3 support has been successfully tested on both the Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 boards.

Vulkan 1.3 for V3DV


Just a small fix to correctly set the maxInlineUniformBlockSize and maxInlineUniformTotalSize properties was the last needed step before bumping the supported Vulkan API version. The code landed via this merge request and is currently in the mainline Git code for Mesa 24.3. As it's just a small fix and bumping the version in the end, we'll see if this gets back-ported for the upcoming Mesa 24.2 release.
4 Comments
Related News
Vulkan 1.3.291 Published With VK_AMD_anti_lag, AMD Anti Lag Extension
DXVK 2.4 Released With Direct3D 8 Support, Native WSI Improvements
Vulkan 1.3.289 Further Helps Out With Layered Driver Implementations
Vulkan 1.3.286 Released With One New Extension
KDGpu v0.5 Vulkan Wrapper Released, KDXr Begins Wrapping OpenXR
Vulkan 1.3.285 Released With New Extension From Valve VKD3D-Proton Developer
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Servo Web Engine Now Leverages Multiple CPU Cores For Rendering HTML Tables
AdaptiveCpp 24.06 Released As "The Fastest Heterogeneous C++ Compiler" - Beats CUDA
Linus Torvalds Doesn't Merge sched_ext For The Linux 6.11 Merge Window
Linux 6.12 To Drop Old Code That Slows Down CPU Frequency Polling
Mesa 24.3 Lands "The Juiciest Refactor Ever"
Rust-Written Redox OS Now Has A Working Web Server
Tiny Linux Patch Up To 32% Faster, Up To 18% Less Energy For Intel Xeon Emerald Rapids
Testing The AMD Heterogeneous Core Topology Linux Patches On Ryzen AI 300 Series