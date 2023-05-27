Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mesa 23.2 Virgl Lands Support For OpenGL 4.6 Inside Virtual Machines
Assuming the host hardware/driver supports OpenGL 4.6 and the virtual machine software is new enough with support for blob resources, all the extensions are now wired up for Virgl to advertise OpenGL 4.6.
Gert Wollny landed the last bits on Friday into Mesa 23.2 for advertising the ARB_gl_spirv extension that is used for SPIR-V ingestion support within OpenGL. Plus a few other changes were all that was needed to push it over the finish line for OpenGL 4.6 -- assuming the other system requirements are met.
With open-source 3D driver support for use within KVM/QEMU having long been a sore spot, it's been great seeing the improvements being made over the past several years and now having Virgl caught up for OpenGL 4.6.
More details on OpenGL 4.6 for Virgl via this merge.