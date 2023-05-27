Mesa 23.2 Virgl Lands Support For OpenGL 4.6 Inside Virtual Machines

The Virgl driver within Mesa for allowing open-source OpenGL support within virtualized environments in conjunction with the Virglrenderer is now capable of exposing OpenGL 4.6.

Assuming the host hardware/driver supports OpenGL 4.6 and the virtual machine software is new enough with support for blob resources, all the extensions are now wired up for Virgl to advertise OpenGL 4.6.

Gert Wollny landed the last bits on Friday into Mesa 23.2 for advertising the ARB_gl_spirv extension that is used for SPIR-V ingestion support within OpenGL. Plus a few other changes were all that was needed to push it over the finish line for OpenGL 4.6 -- assuming the other system requirements are met.

OpenGL 4.6 for Virgl


With open-source 3D driver support for use within KVM/QEMU having long been a sore spot, it's been great seeing the improvements being made over the past several years and now having Virgl caught up for OpenGL 4.6.

More details on OpenGL 4.6 for Virgl via this merge.
