Many Radeon RX 7000 Series "RDNA3" Fixes Land In Mesa 23.1
This round of open-source graphics driver fixes for RDNA3 is mostly centered on the RadeonSI Gallium3D (OpenGL) driver code. Well known open-source AMD Mesa developer Marek Olšák landed this MR with 37 commits. Those are the reviewed commits from this other MR with "lots of small changes and fixes for GFX11 and others." That earlier merge request has an additional six patches still pending review.
The 37 patches that were merged on Friday are mostly all over the board for RadeonSI but with several of them being explicitly for GFX11, it will be of interest to new Radeon RX 7900 series Linux customers.
The full list of the merged patches can be found here. For the relevant fixes that back-port nicely, some of them at least will likely see their way to the current Mesa 23.0 stable series rather than having to wait for the Mesa 23.1 release in Q2.
If this GFX11 activity keeps up it will be time for another installment of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT/XTX Linux benchmarking soon.