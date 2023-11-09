MIPS AR7 Platform Support Removed In Linux 6.7

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 November 2023 at 06:47 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL
With the MIPS CPU architecture at the end of the road in light of RISC-V and LoongArch, there isn't much going on when it comes to MIPS development for the Linux kernel. Most cycles these days just brings bug fixes and removing old/unmaintained platforms. The latest MIPS platform now being removed is AR7 with Linux 6.7.

The AR7 for what started out as a Texas Instruments MIPS32 processor designed for routers is now being removed from the mainline Linux kernel. The TI AR7 is what was part of the IP that Texas Instruments sold off to Infineon a decade and a half ago and then spun off into the Lantiq company. The AR7 MIPS32 processor was found in various DSL modems long ago from Linksys, D-Link, and many other companies.

D-Link modem/router with AR7


But these devices have now been long past their end-of-life and would be extremely rare to find anyone still running them in production while also using a mainline upstream Linux kernel build. Thus with Linux 6.7 the TI AR7 platform support is being removed as it's unmaintained.

The MIPS pull for Linux 6.7 in turn lightens the kernel by around four thousand lines of code. The rest of the MIPS material this kernel cycle is just the usual minor clean-ups and bug fixes.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 6.7 MM Brings Performance Optimizations, Better Handling For Unaccepted Memory
Linux 6.7 Staging Drops The QLGE Ethernet & rtl8192u WiFi Drivers
New Set Of 86 Patches Overhaul The Linux Kernel's Preemption Model
IO_uring FUTEX Support In Linux 6.7 For A Nice Performance/Efficiency Boost
More FUTEX2 Bits Land In The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Linux 6.7 Boasts Some Scheduler Improvements & Intel IBRS Mitigation Change
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Itanium IA-64 Support Removed With The Linux 6.7 Kernel
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Improving UEFI Boot, DirectX Work & NT6+ API Prep
Fedora Linux 39 To Be Released On Tuesday
Google Rewriting Android's Binder In Rust With Promising Results
systemd 255-rc1 Brings "Blue Screen of Death" Support & New Tool To Spawn VMs
KDE Plasma 6.0 Approved For Fedora 40 - Including Dropping The X11 Session
Mozilla Firefox Development Finally Moving Entirely To Git
Linux 6.7 Continues Work On printk Threaded Printing