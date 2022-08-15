MGLRU v14 Released For Improving Linux Low-Memory Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 15 August 2022 at 05:28 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
While Linux 6.0 will bring a lot of shiny new features, Multi-Gen LRU (MGLRU) is one of the anticipated changes that isn't going to land now until Linux 6.1. But in the interim, MGLRU v14 was posted today that re-bases the code against 6.0-rc1 to help facilitate more testing of this kernel change that primarily helps Linux systems under memory pressure.

MGLRU has been performing very well in my own testing and the performance benchmarks are looking very great from this kernel feature already in use by Google's Android and Chrome OS platforms. MGLRU is about reworking the Linux kernel's page reclamation code after Google engineers found the existing code too consuming on the CPU and often making more eviction choices.

MGLRU is expected for Linux 6.1 alongside the kernel's Maple Tree work. Linus Torvalds had also been looking -- and hoping -- MGLRU would have been ready for the 6.0 merge window but alas the timing didn't work out.

MGLRU v14 has been re-based against the latest mm-unstable code of Andrew Morton's branch and re-tested with the Linux 6.0-rc1 state. Everything seems to be in good shape come the v6.1 merge window in about two months.

More details on MGLRU for those interested via the v14 patch series.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.0-rc1 Released With Exciting Performance Optimizations, New Hardware Support
LoongArch Enables PCI & Other Features For Linux 6.0
Linux 5.19.1 Released With LTS Kernels Back To 4.19 For The "PBRSB" CPU Issue
"CC_OPTIMIZE_FOR_PERFORMANCE_O3" Performance Tunable Dropped In Linux 6.0
Linux 6.0 Adds EFI Mirrored Memory & ACPI PRM For 64-bit Arm
Linux Kernel Patched For "PBRSB" After Intel eIBRS CPUs Found To Be Insufficient
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Publishes 73k Lines Worth Of 3D Header Files For Fermi Through Ampere GPUs
Asahi Linux May Pursue Writing Apple Silicon GPU Driver In Rust
AMD Details "SQUIP" Side Channel Vulnerability For Zen's Execution Unit Scheduler
Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS Released
BUS1 Working On "r-linux" - A Rust Capability-Based Linux Runtime
AMD "Automatic Mode Transition" Comes For Lenovo ThinkPad Laptops With Linux 6.0
Linux 6.0 SMB3 Client Code Brings Multi-Channel Performance Improvement
GNOME Mutter & Shell 43 Beta Bring Several Very Exciting Changes