Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
An MGLRU Performance Regression Fix Is On The Way Plus Another Optimization
In some of my earlier MGLRU testing the performance uplift from enabling the Multi-Gen LRU was great, but in particular for the SVT-AV1 open-source video encoder I encountered some performance regressions with it enabled:
Fortunately, MGLRU lead Yu Zhao at Google has been quick to sort out the issue and there is now a patch currently queued in mm-unstable to address it: mm: support POSIX_FADV_NOREUSE.
For MGLRU, the following change showed a [9-11]% increase in FPS, which makes it on par with the active/inactive LRU.
Additionally, another patch of interest was also added to mm-unstable today: mm: add vma_has_recency(). With that patch comes a 6~8% performance increase in IOPS for randomly accessing mapped files when under system memory pressure.
Both of these patches and other improvements are anticipated to land for the Linux 6.3 kernel cycle.