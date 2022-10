MGLRU Merged For Linux 6.1

MGLRU support is now available on the mainline Linux kernel. Well, assuming you enable the LRU_GEN Kconfig bits for Linux 6.1 (not yet flipped on by default). MGLRU seeks to address Linux's poor page reclamation behavior with this new high performance LRU implementation to over-commit memory. MGLRU has shown to be beneficial in a variety of benchmarks especially on memory constrained systems. Google engineered Multi-Gen LRU and is already using this kernel feature on Chrome OS and Android. MGLRU benchmarks are looking great and I will have many Linux 6.1 kernel benchmarks once the merge window is over and 6.1-rc1 tagged at the end of the week. It's great to see MGLRU and the Maple Tree data structure finally merged after both features have been worked on for quite a while.