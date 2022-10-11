MGLRU Merged For Linux 6.1
MGLRU has successfully landed in Linux 6.1 as one of the best kernel innovations of the year to be mainlined. Along with that the new Maple Tree data structure was also merged.
As a follow-up to mentioning this weekend that MGLRU and Maple Tree were submitted for inclusion in Linux 6.1 by way of Andrew Morton's MM pull, overnight Linus Torvalds merged it!
MGLRU support is now available on the mainline Linux kernel. Well, assuming you enable the LRU_GEN Kconfig bits for Linux 6.1 (not yet flipped on by default). MGLRU seeks to address Linux's poor page reclamation behavior with this new high performance LRU implementation to over-commit memory. MGLRU has shown to be beneficial in a variety of benchmarks especially on memory constrained systems. Google engineered Multi-Gen LRU and is already using this kernel feature on Chrome OS and Android.
MGLRU benchmarks are looking great and I will have many Linux 6.1 kernel benchmarks once the merge window is over and 6.1-rc1 tagged at the end of the week. It's great to see MGLRU and the Maple Tree data structure finally merged after both features have been worked on for quite a while.
