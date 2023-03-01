LoongArch With Linux 6.3 Enhances Security With KASLR

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 March 2023 at 06:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Loongson engineers continue working to improve their MIPS64-derived, RISC-V-inspired LoongArch CPU architecture code. With the in-development Linux 6.3 kernel are yet more improvements, including now supporting Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization (KASLR) for better security.

The LoongArch CPU code with Linux 6.3 now allows support for kernel relocations, support for KASLR, a single kernel implementation for Kdump, hardware breakpoints/watchpoints support, and KProbes/KRetProbes support. There is also LoongArch support now for some kernel self-tests.

LoongArch processor package


Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization support is important to help prevent exploits of memory corruption vulnerabilities and attacks relying upon known locations within the kernel memory. Most of the other CPU architectures with Linux have supported KASLR for some time while efforts like FGKASLR seek to improve it even further.

More details on the LoongArch changes to find with Linux 6.3 via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux's VGEM Kernel Driver Being Rewritten In Rust
Linux 6.3 Scheduler Updates Bring Fixes & Minor Optimizations
Linux 6.3 DRM Brings Intel VPU Driver, Drops Legacy Drivers, Many AMD Updates
Linux Performance Patches Revved To Avoid Too Many Unnecessary Cross-CPU Wake-ups
Intel LKGS, AMD Automatic IBRS & Caching AMD Debug Registers Merged For Linux 6.3
HID-BPF Ready For Linux 6.3 Along With Steam Deck Controller Interface
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.3 Introducing Hardware Noise "hwnoise" Tool
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
Linus Torvalds' Advice On Git Merges: "If you cannot explain a merge, then JUST DON'T DO IT"
Ubuntu Flavors/Spins Will No Longer Be Able To Install Flatpak By Default
Linux 6.3 Introduces IPv4 "BIG TCP" To Improve High Speed Network Performance
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
Btrfs Enjoys More Performance With Linux 6.3 - Including Some 3~10x Speedups
Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS Released With Linux 5.19 HWE Stack Option