New Patches Allow LoongArch ClangBuiltLinux Builds

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 25 June 2023 at 05:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM
While the upstream LLVM/Clang compiler has been building the AArch64 and x86_64 mainline Linux kernel builds for quite some time, for those interested in China's LoongArch CPU architecture it's the latest target seeing work to enable compiling the Linux kernel under Clang.

A set of patches were posted on Friday to allow the mainline Linux kernel to be built by LLVM/Clang, which the compiler itself also currently needs some LLVM/LLD patches as well. Additionally, module support and relocatable kernel builds aren't yet wired up.


In any case for those interested in Loongson's LoongArch processors and/or the "ClangBuiltLinux" initiative, the new patches are out on the kernel mailing list for this alternative to using the GCC compiler.
