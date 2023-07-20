Alibaba Eyes Linux CPU Scheduler Changes To Better Handle QEMU With SMT/HT Threads

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 20 July 2023 at 06:13 AM EDT. 1 Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
There is a phenomenon where running a multi-threaded workload inside a virtual machine (VM) with Simultaneously Multi-Threading (SMT / Intel Hyper Threading) that a sibling thread could find itself busy while the CPU core is idle. A new Linux CFS patch series aims to make the scheduler better adapt to the QEMU topology.

An Alibaba engineer sent out a patch series today to the CFS load balancing code to adapt for the QEMU CPU topology to try to ensure a sibling thread isn't busy before the main thread.
"Multithreading workloads in VM with Qemu may encounter an unexpected phenomenon: one hyperthread of a physical core is busy while its sibling is idle.
...
The main reason is that hyperthread index is consecutive in qemu native x86 CPU model which is different from the physical topology. As the current kernel scheduler implementation, hyperthread with an even ID number will be picked up in a much higher probability during load-balancing and load-deploying.

This RFC targets to solve the problem by adjusting CFS loadbalance policy:

1. Explore CPU topology and adjust CFS loadbalance policy when we found machine with qemu native CPU topology.

2. Export a procfs to control the traverse length when select idle cpu."

That patch series was sent out a short time ago and already it's facing rejection by Intel engineer Peter Zijlstra in the approach and SMT enumeration assumptions. So we'll see what more comes of this effort for the kernel or what may ultimately be punted to QEMU as its problem.
1 Comment
Related News
Unaccepted Memory Merged For Linux 6.5, Helping AMD SEV-SNP + Intel TDX
Linux 6.5 KVM Brings Guest Snapshots For RISC-V, AMD PerfMonV2 For VMs
VFIO In Linux 6.5 Adds Support For The AMD CDX Bus
Cloud Hypervisor 33 Released With TDX Fix, New D-Bus API
Google's Patches To Speed-Up Over-Committed Linux Guest VMs Are Looking Great
UEFI Unaccepted Memory Support Appears Ready For Linux 6.5
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Posts Experimental Linux Code For "Device Memory TCP" - Network To/From Accelerator RAM
AlmaLinux No Longer Aims For 1:1 Compatibility With RHEL
Bcachefs File-System Plans To Try Again To Land In Linux 6.6
Thunderbird 115 Now Available & It Looks Fantastic
Btrfs Deprecating Its Integrity Checker Tool
Linux 6.6 Will Make It Easy To Disable IO_uring System-Wide
CentOS Project Promotes They Are "Open To All"
COSMIC Desktop Implements Fractional Scaling, Wallpaper Settings